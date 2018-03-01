Pastor Simon Olupinla, the presiding pastor of Zion Church, Amilegbe, Ilorin, Kwara, has cautioned youths against desperation to get rich at all cost.

Olupinla, who gave the warning in Ilorin on Thursday while speaking with newsmen, said the youths wanted short cut to riches.

He said most Nigerian youths were too desperate to ride big cars, even when they were not ready to work hard to earn it.

According to him, desperation has made many youths to become lazy.

“Youths want to ride big cars, build mansions and spend lavishly without struggling. They want quick money at all cost.

“Desperation leads many of our youths to joining secret cults, where they are assured of breakthrough in their financial status.

“They visit herbalists and believe in the use of black magic for them to get what they want which most times later back fired.

“It is time for youths to work hard for success and stop being desperate. Hard work and prayers give lasting joy not money ritual,” he said.

He, however, called on religious leaders to discourage youths from the belief in shortcut to wealth.