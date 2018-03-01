Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration is leveraging on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in its quest to reposition the state-owned media to align it with global media trend.

The governor said this when he received the management team of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) led by its Director-General, Alhaji Is’haq Kawu in Government House, Benin, on Wednesday.

Obaseki said that plans had been finalised on how to re-position the state-owned broadcast media and assured the NBC that his administration was ready to support them in the digital switch over.

He said his administration would procure state-of-the-art digital equipment, upgrade the skills of the workers and solicited for the support of NBC in achieving the goals.

Earlier, Kawu described the rich cultural heritage of Benin Kingdom as unique, saying that with the digital switch over, stations would be able to package and beam the rich cultural heritage of the country to the outside world.

He pleaded with Obaseki to assist the body in solving the flooding issue faced by NBC zonal office in the state.