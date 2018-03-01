The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, urged the Federal and state governments to prioritise security of schools in the country to stem attacks on them by insurgents.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Bestman Okereafor, in a statement in Enugu, said that it had become imperative that government at all levels take special interest in securing schools.

According to him, governments must also enhance efforts in the security and welfare of the citizens, especially students.

Okereafor said that the leadership NANS, condemned the abduction of 110 pupils of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, on Feb. 19.

“This is coming at a time when the bitter experience of the Chibok abduction is still very fresh in our minds.

“NANS is passionately calling on the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to overhaul the nation’s security architecture, following the Dapchi pupils’ abduction, persistent herdsmen attack among others.

“NANS frowns at the usage of Nigerian students in counting or scoring cheap political scores by abducting and killing innocent Nigerian students who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“It is important to make it known that the inhumane and barbaric act occurred when the General Election was approaching in 2014.

‘’Fifty-eight male students of the College of Agriculture, Buni Yadi, in Yobe were murdered in their sleep, ’’ he said.

Okereafor, however, lauded the Federal Government for setting up a 12-member committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of students.

“Yet, we (NANS) feel this is not sufficient’’.

He said that the nation’s security and war against insurgents required a radical approach beyond ethnicity and blame shifting barter

“The Federal Government and state governments at all levels should consider mass enlightenment programmes and recruitment of more personnel for stronger security formations, aimed at tackling insurgents effectively.’’