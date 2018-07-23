No fewer than 92 personnel of the Nigerian Airforce on Monday graduated from Industrial Training Fund (ITF)’s Works Skills Development Programme at ITF’s Model Skills Training Centre (MSTC), Abuja.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Sir Joseph Ari, Director-General, ITF, said the event marked a milestone in the implementation of the training programme – a collaboration between Nigerian Airforce and ITF.

Represented by Mrs Adesola Taiwo, Director, Field Services Department, ITF, Ari said that the graduands had been equipped with knowledge and skills and would be provided with tools for use on the job.

According to him, the training will enable to transfer the learning to the job and also lead to a multiplier effect as other people learn from them.

“We have been informed that this training will form part of criteria for promotion of the rank and file of Nigeria Airforce personnel; as such we encourage the utilization of the skills acquired.

“The 92 participants graduating today were drawn from different commands and units across the country and have been trained for three months in six trade areas.

“The trade areas are plumbing and pipe fitting, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, air-condition and refrigeration, masonry and computer aided design,’’ he said.

Ari commended the Chief of Airstaff and the management at the headquarters for training and equipping the graduands with working tools.

On his part, the Training Manager, MSTC, Mrs Olayinka Shodunke, said that the event was water shed in the efforts by ITF to skill and re-skill Nigerian Armed Forces for efficient management of security stations country wide.