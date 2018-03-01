A female staff of the Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company, Rita Uzoigwe, has been sacked by Governor David Umahi.

This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Uzor, in a press statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Uzor said the Uzoigwe’s sack was as a result of dereliction of duty, absenteeism, and truancy.

Governor Umahi, according to Uzor, further directed the Head of Service, Dr. Chamberlain Nwele, to suspend three other staff of the state’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry attached to the Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company for three months without salaries for acts inconsistent with their mandate and absenteeism.

The governor also said the punishment of the workers would serve as deterrent to others to take their jobs seriously. He said the governor took the decision when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Pipe Production Company located at Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

“The Governor warns that anybody not found on his or her duty post shall be severely dealt with in accordance with the civil service rule of engagement,” Uzor added.