Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has returned to Nigeria after his medical treatment abroad.

Aisha Buhari, his mother, announced his return to the country on Thursday via Twitter.

She said Yusuf was welcomed back by government officials.

“We thank God for the return of our son Yusuf today (Thursday) after his medical trip,” she wrote.

“On landing at the airport, he was received by the minister of health (state) Dr. Osagie, while at the villa, he was welcomed by family members, wife of the vice-president, the interior minister, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, and associates.

“On behalf of the family I wish to express our appreciation for the goodwill and prayers since the unfortunate accident. May God Almighty bless all & continue to guide us all aright.”

In December 2017, Yusuf was admitted to Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja, following a bike crash in the Gwarinmpa area of the state.

He was discharged from the hospital on January 12 and subsequently flown abroad for further treatment.

Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, was among those who received Yusuf.