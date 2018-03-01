Founder of the Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, yesterday said the surest way of tackling poverty was economic empowerment of the people.

Speaking in Lagos at the 2017 Philanthropist of the Year Award organised by PerSecondNews. Com, an online medium, Tony Elumelu explained that Africa would rise above many of its development challenges if given the requisite support for entrepreneurship.

Elumelu was presented with the award which had its theme “Philanthropy as an Emerging Contributor to Development’’. He said the Tony Elumelu Foundation recognised entrepreneurship as the catalyst for economic growth, hence its focus on mentorship and funding for start-ups.

Elumelu also said the ultimate objective of the foundation was to produce an “army of young African entrepreneurs” who provide economic opportunities in their respective countries.

“The Tony Elumelu foundation believes that the best way to eradicate poverty is through economic empowerment of citizens.

“That is why we are investing in entrepreneurship ideas across Africa through funding and mentorship support for start-ups, especially those conceived by young people. We believe these young people can help achieve the dreams of the continent through opportunities creation if the right support is given to their business ideas,” he said.

According to him, the foundation has mentored 1,000 young entrepreneurs annually across the continent with seed grants to start up.

Elumelu added that the main target was to create 10,000 entrepreneurs in agriculture, manufacturing and others in the next 10 years, who were expected to create one million jobs across Africa.

He said the foundation would give assistance annually to the distressed regions of North-East and Niger Delta.

He said philanthropy was a way of life for him, adding that he was overwhelmed by the award.