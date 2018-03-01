Nasarawa state commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Bala Joshua, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to reconsider his stand on the Peace Corps Bill he declined to assent to.

The commandant, who made the appeal yesterday in Lafia whilereceiving a group of disabled persons from Shabu-Lafia, who paid him a courtesy visit, noted that assenting to the bill will create room for employment opportunity and reduce youth restiveness in the country.

It will be recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 27, declined assent to the Peace Corps Bill passed into law and transmitted to him by the National Assembly, citing financial implication and duplication of duties among reasons for his decision.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, read the President letter on the floor of the chamber in Abuja.

The Commandant, maintained that the bill if assented to, will not only fight the high rate of unemployment in the country but also help the corps to synergise with other security agencies across the country in the area of conflict resolution strategy.

Bala appreciated the disabled persons for the visit and assured them of his continued support in order to improve on their standard of living.

“On Valentine day, I visited and donated drinks and gave you cash to improve on your standard of living and for you to come and thank me, I appreciate your visit”

He urged the disabled persons to be determined and not feel incapacitated; adding that in every disability, there is ability while urging them to be engaged in handworks so as not to remain as beggars.

Earlier, leader of the group, Haledu Abdullahi, said they were in the office of the commandant to appreciate him for his kind gesture to them on the just celebrated Valentine’s Day, noting that the love shown to them by the commandant will forever remain in their memory.