Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the recent sectarian crisis rocking Adamawa, which claimed the life of the Adamawa state PDP spokesperson, Sam Zadock, and 12 others.

In a statement released to the press on Wednesday, the former president condemned similar crisis in Kaduna and other places that have caused havoc and led to loss of lives.

Abubakar was disturbed and deeply embarrassed at the spate of gruesome killings that have become a cycle among “ethnic warriors and militias” in the country.

He reiterated that violence and blood shedding is never the solution to our problems and he cited the problem of leadership as the reason why the country is in this state.

The former vice president opined that love should be enthroned over hate and humanity should be considered first before religion or ethnicity and he called on the security agencies to be “cool headed” in discharging their duties and they should be on alert so as to foil attacks before it occur.

He also condoled with the family of Zadok and other families affected.