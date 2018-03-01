Lagos State Government has assured Arewa communities in the state of their inclusion in the governance of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul–Lateef, gave the assurance when he received the delegation of the Council of Arewa Chiefs led by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Sani Kabiru (Chairman of the Council and Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State) to the state government secretariat located in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He lauded the roles Arewa communities have played in the development of the state, saying Arewa had contributed to the peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship in Lagos State.

The commissioner said Ambode led administration “looks forward” to their greater participation and involvement in the Lagos Project.

Abdul-Lateef added that the present administration in the state would not deviate from its “policy of inclusive governance”.

He assured the delegation that the government will continue to implement programmes and policies which would accelerate the growth of infrastructural and economic development of the state, promote unity among all groups and increase the living standards of all citizens, tribes and groups.

While imploring the delegates to always mobilize and rally their constituencies in support and identification of Ambode’s policies and programme, the Commissioner enjoined them to always encourage members to continue to be law-abiding and responsible citizens of Lagos.