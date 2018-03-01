The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede, has called on Nigerians to invest money in Computer Based Test (CBT) centers so as aid the inclusion of all candidates who had indicated interest in writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mock exams.

Oloyede who disclosed this while monitoring the mock exams at the various CBT centers, stated that the business will not only be if benefit to the candidates involve, but will also bring about much profit to the owner.

Oloyede who explains that over 257,000 had indicated interest to write the exams added that the Board was able to place only 211,000 candidates for the examination.

“We apologise to the rest because that is how far we can go. Not that we can’t do more you know the spread were the candidate chose. If you take all candidate in a town, you might be running the exams for three days,” he said.

He warned that once institutions prevented the JAMB exams to hold within their centers, the Board will be force to go elsewhere while announcing that Lautech have been blacklisted from all the JAMB’s exams.

“Lautech will not be allowed to take the exam as long as I am the registrar. Let them close their gate. We will go elsewhere. Once we are not able to conduct examination in some areas, we will go elsewhere,” he said.

While warning private CBT owners to be truthful in the number of candidates that used their centers, he said, “we are going to pay only for successful candidates. If your computer logout anybody, your money will also be logged out. Except those who are absent because it is not your fault”.

The registrar also urged candidates to respect and follow the rules and regulation given to them for the exams adding that there will no longer be room for second chances.

“Between last year and now. We have put certain things to ensure monitoring of every candidates. You are aware that we have banned special glasses, wrist watches and many other things that some candidates are using to do illicit activities,” he said.

He stated that over 2000 non-JAMB staff, in addition to 1600 JAMB staff were on the field making sure that the exam was successful and called on parents to keep away from the centers and allow their children do the exams in peace.