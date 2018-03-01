95 ex-insurgents under the military Operation Safe Corridor scheme have graduated from training in various fields at the NYSC camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe state.

The Coordinator of the scheme Brig. Gen. Bamidele Shafa, disclosed this in Gombe during the graduation ceremony.

He said the 95 graduates are among the 254 ex militants undergoing four months deradicalization and training programme in Gombe.

Shafa said during the four months training the clients were subjected to all kinds of training in skills acquisition namely, Cosmetology, Barbing and Shoe making.

He said they trainees were very committed and showed eagerness to practice what the learn during the period of the intensive training.

“Our clients are enthusiastic eager to practice what they have learnt after leaving the camp.” He said.

The coordinator said, they will further their training with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in their various state.

Shafa said, other trades like Furniture making, Tailoring and Welding would be introduce in the institute very soon. Adding that they are also thinking of introducing Fish and Poultry farming in the nearest future.

Giving the breakdown of the programme in camp, Col. Adetuyi Moses, the Camp Commandant, disclosed that 20 out of the 95 clients who graduated were minos .

While disclosing that the ex militants behaved themselves in a calm manner during the deradicalisation exercise, he said they were not only subjected to skill acquisition but they also engaged themselves in various recreational activity.

In his speech, Gen. Ajibola Olanishakin, Chief of Defense Staff, said the clients were also exposed to their religious canon through carefully selected clerics.

Represented by Rear Admiral Jonathan Ango, Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation, Defense Headquarters, said, funds and working tools would be given to each of the graduands’ to enable start their business immediately.

Also speaking, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, appealed to the public not to reject them but treat them with equity and justice, with a strong call on people to patronize them, to motivate them and enhance their chosen carrier.