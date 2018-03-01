The Nigerian troops have lost two soldiers in the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest.

The troops killed five Boko Haram insurgents in the operation.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, said the soldiers were killed and two others wounded when an insurgents’ Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) laced vehicle hit a military vehicle.

Nwachukwu, said that the troops also cleared various insurgents enclaves.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the troops under Operation DEEP PUNCH II had cleared insurgents’s hideouts at Agapulawa; Amuda, Nyawa, and Attagara in Sambisa Forest.

He said that the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a military medical facility for treatment.

He said troops also killed five insurgents at Tchikide and Chinene in the Lake Chad region.

“In continuation of the successful exploits by troops of Operation Dole, under Operation DEEP PUNCH II, to clear Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad Islands,.

“On Tuesday 28, February, 2018; troops successfully cleared and dismantled insurgents’ camps at Agapulawa, Amuda, Nyawa and Attagara in the remaining parts of Sambisa Forest.

“The clearance operations progressed further into other identified insurgents’ camps around Tchikide and Chinene, where the troops ferociously engaged and cleared pockets of resistance by the insurgents and killed five of them,” he said

According to him, the gallant troops had reorganized and resumed operation and assured of the military’s commitments to the successful completion of counter-insurgency operation.