Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, granted the former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, leave to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Yakubu, who was GMD of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014, was accused of stashing over N3 billion at his guest house in Kaduna State.

He is answering to a six-count charge Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

At the resumed hearing, trial Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted an application dated February 26, wherein the defendant, through his lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, begged the court to permit him to travel outside the country to undertake a routine medical check-up.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Ben Ikani told the court that he was not opposed to the application.

Consequently, further hearing on the case was adjourned till May 10, even as the court gave EFCC the nod to call more witnesses against the defendant.

It will be recalled that the former NNPC boss was undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom when the EFCC, acting on a tip-off, raided his guest house situated at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State, and recovered the alleged loot, which was in foreign currencies.