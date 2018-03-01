The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) has expressed concern over claims by the Nigeria Police Force that two of its members conspired to commit terrorism offences and cybercrime because they approved an opinion article on their website which the police see as uncomplimentary and offensive.

The police will, today arraign Messrs Timothy Elombah and Daniel Elombah over allegations of terrorism and cybercrime.

The publishers of Elombah News were charged by the Nigerian Police for Cybercrime, cyber stalking, cyber bullying and for “championing Biafra terrorism”.

OPAN called on the police to withdraw the spurious charges without delay and stop harassing journalists for doing their constitutionally backed assignments.

A four-count charge filed at the Federal High Court 5 in Abuja, capital of Nigeria, revealed that the police are charging the Elombah brothers for cyber bullying and cyber stalking the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris.

OPAN is worried by the police’s claim that these journalists carrying out their social responsibility, which is enshrined in the constitution, intend to “create native war and lead to breakdown of law in the country.” his claim is not only ridiculous, but also disgraceful of the police force under the care of Mr Idris.

“It is to be noted that the online medium has published series of articles against the activities of Boko Haram in the country and other acts of terrorism, so linking it with the activities of IPOB is a joke taken too far.”

“For clarity, OPAN restates that Elombah.com is a responsible media organization. It is not a terrorist organisation and neither is it “championing Biafra terrorism”.