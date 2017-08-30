The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries.

This is contained in a statement by Bullah Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Director, Information.

They are Clerk of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir and Mr Giwa Ahonkahi, Deputy Clerk of the House (legislative).

Others are Mrs Muhammed Aishatu, Deputy Clerk of the House (administrative) and Mr Ojo Amos, Secretary Procurement, Estate and Works Department.

Dibai Adamu, Secretary Research and Information; Mahmud Abubakar, Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development Directorate and Mrs Patience Iku, Deputy Clerk, Senate (administration).

Bi-Allah said the appointment was “sequel to the issuance of appointment letters to the appointees by the clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori”.

He disclosed that their letters of appointment were signed by the Executive Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr Adamu Fika, indicating that the appointments took effect from August 24.

The letter stressed that “the appointments are in recognition of the appointees’ hard work, dedication, administrative competence and enjoined them to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in them”.