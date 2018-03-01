Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, yesterday, offered automatic employment to Mr Isaac Aladeogo, a youth corps member of Batch A serving in the state.

The employment is in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding art works, including his current portrait of the governor with Ankara fabrics.

A press statement signed by the governor’s spokesman, Francis Ottah Agbo noted that Dickson announced the automatic employment in Government House, Yenagoa, shortly after Aladeogo presented the portrait to him.

The governor said the artist would resume work in the Ministry of Culture and Ijaw National Affairs upon the completion of his one year national assignment.

He said the government was employing the Corps Member to help mentor young Bayelsa artists in nurturing their creative potentials to serve as a source of livelihood.

Aladeogo is reputed for sculpting the tallest junk sculpture in University of Benin which is also the tallest in Africa.

Describing Aladeogo, who is a graduate of Applied and Fine Arts from the University of Benin, as a role model for the youths, Governor Dickson observed that, his art works would promote the aesthetics of the state and inspire creativity among the youths. “You will be in charge of a group that will mentor young artists. In the course of my visiting schools in some communities, I have received a number of presents, art works and so, a number of such persons should be put together, under you to enable them learn from you and tap from you to earn a livelihood”

Responding, Aladeogo expressed appreciation to Governor Dickson for his magnanimity and promised to add value to the aesthetics of the state.

The corps member noted that, he was inspired by Governor Dickson’s penchant for running an all-inclusive government, as well as his love for the ordinary people and God to embark on an art work on the governor.

Aladeogo promised to build a junk art work at the Ox Bow Lake, Yenagoa that will be taller than the one in University of Benin.