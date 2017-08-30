Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has assured that workers in the employ of the state government would get full payment of their salaries before the September 1st Sallah day to enable them prepare for the holy feast.

Almakura made this known on Tuesday while presenting keys of brand new cars to members of his ‘Legacy Team’ for their dedication and excellence.

According to him, “Every State civil servant will from today access his or her salary which will be paid in 100% while those of the local governments will received an appreciable figure against other previous months, which I believe by the end of the Joint Account Committee meeting today would be made known,” he said.

17 commissioners, who are members of the legacy team were presented with GMC saloon cars to enhance their work and the services rendered to the state.

The vehicles was purchased by the state government and distributed to the seventeen serving commissioner for their professional input in governance which according to the governor has been excellent and with a sense of patriotism

Almakura while performing the ceremony said the commissioners have demonstrated high level of commitment and dedication in resharpening the state.

Governor Al-Makura urged them to see the gesture as an impetus for them to give in their best, as he assured citizens of the state that government is mindful and is taking record the efforts of every dedicated civil servant who will fairly be given their share in due course of time.

He admonished the state citizens to always encourage government programmes as he is determined to leave the state better than he met it, saying the positive change in the attitude of the people will encourage his government to reach it zenith before the elapse of the tenure by 2019.

The governor also said will soon embarked on a robust urban renewal planing which will mean that all properties wrongly developed in the state will be removed including some petrol filing stations so as to forestall disasters such as fire outbreak and flooding in the future.