The President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State branch, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, has lamented the attack on a hostel predominantly occupied by male Muslim students in the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu.

Ashafa explained that the situation report sent to the MSSN in Lagos State by its LASPOTECH branch indicated that the target of the attackers was to ‘capture’ a Muslim student in the hostel for initiation.

He said, “Our members in Ikorodu were attacked by cultists in their hostel last night (Monday).

“According to the report sent to me early this morning (Tuesday), they (the attackers) were actually trying to initiate a brother (Muslim student) in ND one (part time), so they wanted to intimidate the MSSN hostel where he resides to get their way.

“I was informed that they (the cultists) have been threatening him from school with the support of a lecturer. They had access to the hostel at first by claiming that they are searching for their missing laptop but challenged.

“They later went there in multitude. Some brothers sustained injuries but have been treated and discharged”.

Ashafa, however, indicated that the case had been reported to police authorities and school management for further investigation.

“I am on my way to the school. The case has been reported already. I will update you with further information”, he added.