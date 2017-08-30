The Lagos State Chairman, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Pastor Stephen Obisesan, has said all Christians must come together to arrest the evil in the land.

Obisesan said the church itself must ensure unity among Christian bodies for the peace of the nation.

He said, “The coming together and unity of all churches will lead to a dynamic spiritual force to arrest evils that may want to manifest in our cities.”

Obisesan stated this in Lagos during a press conference on the ‘Induction and Appreciation Service,’ organised in honour of the new executive of the association scheduled for Thursday.

The state CPFN chairman said the body was a bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that the organsiation was established to preserve the common heritage of apostolic churches.

He said the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; and his wife, Bolanle; the Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, would be part of the service, where special prayers would be offered for Lagos and Nigeria.

He said, “Whatever may be our differences, we have some things that unite us apart from our common origin. During the induction service, every citizen of this country will also be prayed for.”