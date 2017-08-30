Pensioners numbering over 150 yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the front of the government house Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, over an alleged inhuman treatment meted on its members during a verification exercise in the state.

Addressing journalists, the Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ebonyi state chapter, Mr Ukpai Aruwa, expressed regret that some of their members slumped due to the way the verification exercise was ororganized.

He noted that it was uncalled for that one person should be verifying over 4000 pensioners that spread across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He said: “We are protesting because of this inhuman way government has organized verification for these old men/ women.

“Within the year, we carried out at least 3 verifications. The last one was done in June and this second one, they went on air to announce that those who retired from 1996 should come for verification at staff development centre.

“On hearing that, we wrote to the deputy governor telling him that the way the verification is organized is not good.

- Advertisement -

“Some people have slumped during this verification, whereas some have died on the process but government is not aware. I can’t estimate the number of people who slumped but on the first day, I saw one man who slumped on my face and he was immediately rushed to hospital by a good Samaritan.

“People have been fainting since. What we want government to do, even if they want to pay one kobo, is that they should decentralize the verification exercise because these old men and women have no strength to undergo this kind of inhuman treatment.”

In a swift reaction, the governor, Chief David Umahi, who spoke through the Senior Special Adviser on security, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, said “you have come to lodge your complaint to the government and you know that governor Umahi has good intentions for the pensioners.

“The state government has released over 1.5 billion naira to make sure that all pension are cleared. If there is obstacle you have in the course of the verification exercise, the government will equally handle it.

“The government is thinking about you and you are our fathers and we cannot afford to allow you move along the street in the name of protest.

“We are interested in any thing that will keep you healthy as you go about to collect your pension”, he said.