The Zamfara State Government says the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has accredited the state’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gusau to run general nursing and basic midwifery courses.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this after receiving the accreditation letter from the management of the school on Wednesday in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the accreditation team from NMCN visited the school in December, 2017.

The commissioner said that the accreditation was for a period of five years after which the accreditation would be reassessed.

He said the accreditation was timely and in line with the state government’s aspiration to develop the health sector.

Liman said: “This is great achievement because it will assist in increasing the number of qualified health personnel in our health facilities.”

Earlier, the Director of the school, Alhaji Tukur Shehu, thanked the NMCN for the approval and promised to work in accordance with the guidelines to justify the council’s confidence in the schools.

He said that the two courses could admit 175 students annually.