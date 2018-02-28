The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has lauded the Shell Petroleum Development Company for donating cancer treatment machine, which he said would contribute immensely to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

He, however, called on other Multinational organisations, individuals and groups to undertake such gesture as part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the citizenry.

Prof Adewole made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Mrs. Boade Akinola.

He further reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards reducing the effect of cancer in Nigeria, which is being demonstrated by the on-going phased installation of one cancer treatment machine in each of the six geopolitical zones plus two in FCT.

According to him, the Elekta machine for Linear Accelerator (LINAC) is made up of several components, which would be coupled and made functional for patients in June 2018.

Adewole said the Abuja Radiotherapy centre would be running two Linear accelerators at the same time.

He further stated: “the beauty of having two Machines is that if one pack up, the second one will be in use for the benefit of cancer patients.”

Speaking also, the Chief Medical Director, National Hospital Abuja, Dr. Jeff Momoh, noted that the second machine would greatly assist in the provision of standard cancer treatment to patients in Nigeria and other African countries thereby reducing cancer burden in the entire continent.

Meanwhile, the representative of Shell Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Akinwumi Fajola, said the donation of the Cancer Treatment Machine was one of the company’s way of giving back to the Society in which it operates.