The Nigeria Air Force on Wednesday said Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has temporally relocated to NAF Base, Maiduguri.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that the relocation was to enable Abubakar to have first-hand information on progress of the air search operations for the missing Dapchi schoolgirls, abducted on February 19.

Adesanya noted that the relocation would also enable the CAS to give additional directives where necessary, to enhance the search.

He said the National Security Adviser Mohammed Monguno was also at the NAF Base in Maiduguri, where he encouraged personnel involved in the day and night air search operations to sustain the tempo.

The spokesman added that the NSA also inaugurated new projects to extend the reach of NAF helicopters.