The Nigerian Army said that joint efforts from countries on the borders of the Lake Chad Basin would ensure security and route out common enemy – Boko Haram.

Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, the Multi-National Joint Task Force Commander, said this on Wednesday at the on-going International Conference on Lake Chad holding from February 26 to February 28 in Abuja.

The conference was tagged: “Saving the Lake Chad to Revitalise the Basin’s Ecosystem for Sustainable Livelihood, Security and Development’’.

It was convened by UNESCO, Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Irabor said: “We are talking about a convention of countries; we are talking about borders of all the countries of the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The force that I command is made up of forces from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria; we also have some contributions from the Republic of Benin.

“That is the reason why the Multi-National Joint Task Force was constituted in the first place, knowing that there is no country that can do it alone.

“But all the countries must synergise their efforts in ensuring that their common enemy is taken out and that is Boko Haram.

“It is the co-operation existing among these countries that has enabled us to make the impact that we have made so far.

“We believe that as we continue on the target that we are pursuing, then of course the problem will be eliminated.

“Issues that have to do with security do not have respect for borders; do not have respect for boundaries and we take it that a challenge exists and we will work at taking measures to ensuring that those challenges are taken out.”

The commander said that consistency in fighting insecurity, terrorism in LCB was the core mandate of the force.

He said: “The mandate of the force is what we are pursuing vigorously, believing that as we remain consistent on the terms of our engagement, the problem will be eliminated.”

He also said that restoring the depleted LCB would boost farming activities and economic growth.

Irabor said: “If the livelihood of people has been taken out, because of the drying of the Lake Chad, assuming we are able to find a way to replenish the water, to recoup the water within the LCB, of course fishing activities will blossom, animal husbandry will also thrive, there will be spine offs from such business concerns.

“The large proportion of the basin can be used for a whole lot of farming and the like.

“When you aggregate all these activities, it will have economic impact on the people.

“The conference is very important in ensuring that the Lake Chad is reclaimed.”

Irabor said that the army was taking advantage of the conference to build influence, seek for resources to address the subsistent insurgency and terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lake Chad shrank for the past 30 years with the surface which went from 25,000 square kilometres in the 60s to 2,500 square kilometres in 2000.