Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for a prompt response to early signs of developing violence in order to nip such crises in the bud.

In a statement yesterday by his media office, Atiku noted that the deployment of troops after lives have been lost “is tantamount to locking the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

He condemned last Tuesday’s sectarian crisis in Adamawa State, which claimed the life of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary in Adamawa State, Mr. Sam Zadock and 12 others.

The former Vice President decried what he described as reckless disregard for the sanctity of life is, nothing that it shows the failure of local leaders to manage differences and grievances.

Atiku added that “bloodshed cannot be the solution to those grievances,” explaining “that our common humanity is greater than our ethnic and religious differences and that the frequent resort to violence is inconsistent with the teachings of our religions about the sanctity of life.”

Atiku Abubakar stated that no society can achieve peace and happiness when love is replaced with violent and destructive hate and bigotry and called for cool-headed approach to conflict resolutions instead of incitements to violence by ethnic and religious leaders.

While praising the efforts of security personnel and their sacrifices, the former vice president further called for improved strategies and the use of human intelligence to foil mass murderers before they strike.