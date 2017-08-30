Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has stressed that the success of government or otherwise principally depends on the nature of relationship existing between the executive and the legislative arms.

Presenting a paper to EMIC 10 participants of the Institute of Security Studies, Bwari, Abuja, Masari noted that since the autonomy of each organ is constitutionally sanctioned, it is wrong and dangerous to assume that either could be seen as a junior partner.

The governor stated that eachorgans has constitutional prescribed functions, powers and privileges, adding that consultation, rather than confrontation must and should always characterize the relation between them.

Speaking further on the paper titled, ‘Executive-Legislative Relations and the Challenges of Democratic Consolidation and Development in Katsina State,’ he maintained that an executive-legislative relation is one of the defining aspects of a presidential democracy.

- Advertisement -

Masari disclosed that since 2015 when he was inaugurated as Katsina State governor, institutional autonomy, cooperation without compromise, and interdependence has characterized relationship and interactions with the state legislature.

He noted that clear separation of powers and maintaining the autonomy of each of the two branches of government are among the sacred principles of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Masari maintained that the cordial relationship, which the two branches of government in the state enjoy since 2015, has become a great facilitator for the remarkable strides which the government has made in human development, blocking leakages and ensuring greater accountability and transparency.

He continued: “Today, democracy is not only stronger in Katsina State, but also the government has gone far in improving the conditions of the people, reviving education and agriculture, and generally fulfilling our campaign promises.

These achievements would not have been possible without the cooperation, support, and productive interdependence that exist between our government and the state house of assembly.”