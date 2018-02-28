The National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, on Wednesday inaugurated a helipad set up by the Nigerian Air Force in Monguno town, to enhance its operation against the Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad region.

Monguno also commissioned an office complex and residential accommodation built for officers and airmen at the newly- established 171 NAF Detachment in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NAF 171 detachment was set up in the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Monguno in Monguno Local Government Area, Borno.

Monguno said the new Air Force unit would add value to the counter-insurgency operation, restoration of peace and stabilisation process in the troubled region.

He described the projects as significant milestone in NAF’s drive to enhance air power in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

The NSA added that the project was designed to provide additional military options in conducting aerial surveillance on the border with Cameroun, Chad and Niger Republics to check terrorists’ activities and cross border crimes.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, explained that the service detachment was designed to enhance the endurance limitations of air power in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and the Lake Chad region.

Abubakar said: “The establishment of the unit will expand and increase the reach of the service platforms in operations around border areas.”

NAN reports that the projects include: a block of 11-rooms for airmen and a block of flats for officers and a helipad.