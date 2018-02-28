The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control in Kano State, has advised the residents against the consumption of packaged water produced by unregistered factories.

The NAFDAC State Coordinator, Bashir Ma’azu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Wednesday.

Ma’azu said the advice had become necessary to prevent the people from taking contaminated water in order to safeguard their health, especially now that hot season has set in.

He said: “People should stop taking sachet water from unregistered producers and other products that don’t have NAFDAC registration numbers.”

The coordinator called on the people to report unregistered sachet water producers operating in the state to the agency for necessary action.

He warned that anybody found in the business without being duly registered by the agency would face the wrath of the law.

Ma’azu said: “Any person caught producing sachet water without following the necessary procedure will have the factory sealed by the agency and he or she will be prosecuted.”

Ma’azu also called on all those whose product registration period had expired to renew it in their own interest.

He said: “I advise all those package water producers whose registration has lapsed to renew it or face sanction.”

NAN reports that as a result of the current hot season, producers and vendors of sachet water (also called pure water) have been making brisk business in the state.