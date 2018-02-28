Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over central states of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 39 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy morning, with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 38 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Benin, Abeokuta, Warri, Awka, Owerri, Calabar, Porthacourt, Eket and its environs during the afternoon and evening period hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny conditions throughout the period of forecast with day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 38 to 41 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Sunny conditions are expected over the northern cities with partly to cloudy situation over the central states while the inland states.

“The coastal cities have chances of localised thunderstorms within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.