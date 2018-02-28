Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, on Wednesday called on the African Union and the EU to collaborate Nigeria in the fight against human trafficking and modern slavery.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria after All-Party Parliamentary Group on Nigeria, UK, led by its Chair, Kate Osamor, visited her in Abuja.

NAN reports Osamor is a member of Parliament for Edmonton in Britain and has been the chair of the APPG on Nigeria since 2015.

The presidential aide said that there was the need for global political will to collectively fight modern day slavery which she said had affected Africa and particularly Nigeria.

The political will is needed; the AU and EU must come together and have a political, beyond financial commitment, to stop it. For instance, that route that links Africa with EU must be closed.

She said: “Talking with the delegation, the role of the diaspora in helping out on the issue of integration, rehabilitation and showing an interest is important.

“I am glad that the delegation from the UK is paying a lot of attention to this, in every sense of the world, apart from financial but also putting everything into it.”

She said that the group’s Chair had been working with the Nigerians in the Diaspora in the UK to see what roles they could play in this issue.

According to her the issue is about human beings; it is about human capacity development, it is about saving some of our young Nigerians.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “It is about Nigerian citizens having a better life than what they are experiencing now.

“So, it is about collaboration, to help them make a better life than what they have been living before, not only with all parliamentary group from the UK.”

She said there was need for awareness.

She expressed optimism that there would be positive result if the Diasporans are well informed and could help in the fight.