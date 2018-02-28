The Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Matthew Audu, advised those affected by communal clashes in Nasarawa State to cooperate with the government to restore law and order.

Audu made the appeal at the Internally Displaced Persons camp in Keana Local Government Area on Wednesday to donate relief materials to victims of communal fights.

He said the church had made similar donations at the camps in Obi and Awe local government areas, adding that the gesture was aimed at a ameliorating the suffering of the people.

Audu advised the people not to take laws into their hands but to cooperate with the government and security agencies for peace to return to the affected areas.

He said: “Do not do anything that will further escalate the already bad situation we are having in border communities with Benue.

“If you do anything contrary to obeying law and order it will frustrate the efforts of the security agencies and prolong your stay in IDPs camps.’’

The items that the church donated to the camps were bags of rice, clothes, oil and money.

The bishop urged the state government to put a machinery in motion to ensure the return of IDPs to their communities to enable them to go return to their normal activities.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs, Abude Joffery expressed gratitude to the bishop for the support and promised that they would be law abiding.

He appealed to government to beef up security in Nasarawa/Benue border communities to facilitate their return.

The programme also featured special prayers for the return of peace in crisis-torn areas in the country.