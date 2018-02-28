The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, to relocate to the North East.

In a series of tweets by the Presidency’s Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, the Minister said the two security chiefs were asked to liaise with the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole as well as governors of the affected states to ensure deployment of personnel to all schools in liberated areas in Yobe, Borno and Adamawa States.

“The minister said that the directive has become necessary to forestall a re-occurrence of the attack on innocent school children,” Presidency tweeted.