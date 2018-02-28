Alhaji Zayyani Bello-Gandi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Primary Health Development (PHCD) is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello-Gandi, 52, died on Tuesday after a protracted illness, and was buried according Islamic rites on Wednesday in Sokoto.

The deceased was the former Chairman of Rabah Local Government Area of the state and he left behind three wives and 20 children.

The Deputy Governor of state, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, commissioners, special advisers and other government officials as well as politicians attended the burial ceremony.

They prayed God to console the family of the deceased.