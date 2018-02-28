Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sadisu Buhari, as the new Registrar of the Jigawa Informatics Institute, Kazaure.

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Spokesman, of the office of the Secretary to Jigawa State Government, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse.

Ibrahim said that the appointment followed the death of the former Registrar, Malam Umar Galadima, in October 2017.

He added that before his appointment, Buhari was the Director, Special Duties, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.