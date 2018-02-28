Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Nasarawa State Chapter, on Wednesday disrupted the Valedictory Court Session in honour of retired Justice John Viko of the State High Court after attending 65 years of age.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the union have been on an indefinite strike since February 16.

Jimoh Musa, state’s JUSUN Chairman, while speaking with NAN at the High Court Headquarters, Lafia, venue of the event, said they would continue with the strike.

He said the union members would also continue to stage peaceful protest from time to time until their demands are met.

He added that the union was only demanding for better welfare for its members but not fighting with anybody.

NAN also reports that the union members were carrying placards with inscription such as: “implement our promotions,” “pay our outstanding annual increments,” “we need career progression among others.

They were also chanting solidarity songs at the Valedictory Court Session to disrupt the proceeding.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge, Suleiman Dikko had directed all staff to resume work or be ready to lose their salaries for the period the strike lasted.