Mr Olusegun Awolowo has been re-appointed as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

President Muhammadu Buhari approved his re-appointment, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said on Wednesday.

He said in a statement that a letter signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the appointment lasts for four years.

Mr Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.