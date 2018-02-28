The House of Representatives on Tuesday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the abduction of female students from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

In a unanimously adopted motion moved by Goni Bukar-Lawan, the representative of Dapchi community in the chamber, the lawmakers mandated the committee to investigate the abduction and return with a report and recommendation that can be practically applied to ensure that a re-occurrence is averted.

Mr. Lawan said the withdrawal of security checkpoints before the attack gave room for the ugly incident.

“There was not any justification whatsoever to withdraw the military from that place, knowing fully well that there is a girls’ school there with about 900 of them and it’s a local government headquarters.”

“They withdrew the military personnel last week, which was not even known to us,” he said

The army has since disputed the claim, saying it withdrew soldiers from the town over a month before the attack. The soldiers were moved to another more urgent battlefront against the Boko Haram, the army said.

The federal government on Tuesday provided the names and details of the 110 girls missing after Boko Haram attacked the town.