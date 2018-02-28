Lagos State Government has begun the implementation of the new Land Use Charge in the state, Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade, has said.

According to her, sets out to correct the shortcomings in the previous regime.

Recall that the State’s House of Assembly recently reviewed the Land Use Charge Act in the light of some of the inefficiencies that had become associated with the old Land Use Charge act.

“As noted by the House speaker, only a small fraction of taxable property were actually remitting Land Use Charge to the government.

“To make matters worse, the land use charge rates had over time gradually become rather obsolete,” Ashade said.

Ashade added that the new regime allows for property owners to calculate by themselves the rates payable by them, once they have determined the market value of their property.

Her words: “This way, rates payable are transparent and standardised such that property owners are charged identical rates for property of identical dimensions being used for identical purposes in the same locality.”