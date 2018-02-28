Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi yesterday said the death of Biafran hero, Col. Joe Achuzia, is a great loss to the Igbo and Nigeria in general.

Umahi, who is also Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, described the late Achuzia as a Biafran hero and one of the last Igbo figures who conquered their fears and stood for the liberation of his people.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor noted that by the death of Col Achuzia, Ndigbo has lost another great unifying factor, a great man of high intellect and warlord who put in everything to ensure safety of his people.

“During the Nigerian civil war, Achuzia was a strong and dependable hero to the Igbo people as he sacrificed his personal interests for the Biafra cause.

“He has since put everything behind him and has continued to play advisory roles in Nigeria’s politics. We have lost another great man whose impact and love transcends Igbo extraction and Nigeria.

“His death saddens us as a people because Ndigbo at this moment need such persons who have seen it all to continue to give directions on how to avoid insipient and divisive politics that tend to divide us more along ethnic and religious lines.

“I, therefore, commiserate with the government, people of Delta State and the Achuzia family over the death of this great icon and centre of Igbo unity.”