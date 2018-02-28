Chairman of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycles Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria in Plateau State, Adullahi Sarki, yesterday regretted that their protest, which was meant to be peaceful, was hijacked by hoodlums on Monday.

Sarki, who spoke to journalists, lamented the incident that occurred on Monday, stressing that he is currently in talk with his members and the state government. He said his members are peacemakers.

“Most of our members stayed at home on Monday, but it is unfortunate that the protest turned out the way it is. It was hijacked by hoodlums,” he said.

Tricycle riders had on Monday allegedly burnt down a patrol vehicle and injured six personnel of the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jos.

Mr. Andrew Bala, the command’s Public Education Officer, confirmed the incident to journalists.

The tricycle riders had occupied major streets of Jos protesting against alleged extortion by FRSC officers and men of the state Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).