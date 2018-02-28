The Osun State Government says it has commenced the allocation of land in the New Ago-Owu Farm Settlement to 500 smallholder farmers in the state.

Mr Wole Ajewale, Head, Corporate and Commercial Services, Osun Agricultural Land Holding and Development Authority, said this in a statement in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ajewale said that the list of successful beneficiary farmers, who applied for land allocation, had been released.

He said that the provision of farmland to farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in the state was in fulfilment of the state government’s policy to promote food security and wealth creation.

He said the farmland allocation project was in tandem with the determination of the government to use agriculture as a catalyst to grow the economy of the state.

“The Osun Agricultural Land Holding and Development Authority has released the list of the successful beneficiaries of farmland allocation of 500 smallholdings, located within the precinct of the IITA Research and Training Farm at New Ago-Owu Farm Settlement.

“The allocation of farmland would be done on first come first serve basis and farmers that have applied for land allocation should check their names at the agency’s office in the Government Secretariat, Abere.’’ he said.