Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has kicked against the planned resit examinations of 437 foreign trained Medical and Dental graduates that failed the last Licensing Examination set by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

The NMA had earlier informed available information showed that the purported resit examinations was fixed to today (February 28).

Describing the move as “politically motivated and capable of casting a negative aspersion on the quality of MDCN to the medical world,” NMA President, Professor Mike Ogirima, said yesterday that only the MDCN had the right to organise such examinations.

According to him: “The licensing Examinations for foreign trained Medical and Dental graduates are usually done twice a year by MDCN. If anyone fails the examination, such a person is required to go back and prepare for the next examination.

There is nowhere in the world where you have a resit. This exam is usually done in Nigeria in April and November. What we are saying is that, if they fail, they should wait for another time not a resit. We believe that this resit is political motivated and it is not in the interest of Nigerians. It is unacceptable to NMA.”