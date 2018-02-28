The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has again shifted adoption of final address in the trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for false declaration of assets to March 8, 2018.

Although the adoption was slated for yesterday, Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, however, adjourned to March 8, following claims by the lead of defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), that the prosecution only served him the final brief of argument on Monday, February 26, 2018, after close of work.

Agabi, who led other senior lawyers to the tribunal to defend Saraki, therefore pleaded with the tribunal to adjourn the matter to a new date to enable him study and respond to the brief of argument served on him late by the prosecution.

While the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), admitted that his brief was served late, he blamed the defense for the lateness on the ground that their brief of argument was served after seven days, against the tribunal’s order.

Jacobs told the tribunal that because the defence team filed their brief of argument out of time, the settlement of his brief was affected.

Having listened to both sides, Umar subsequently adjourned the matter till March 8 for adoption of final written address.

He also stated that after the formal adoption of the written address, the tribunal would take a new date for final judgment in the trial, which commenced since 2015.

Saraki is standing trial on allegations of false declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government.

He had closed his defense.