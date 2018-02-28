The Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, has commended the John Odigie-Oyegun National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for endorsing Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for a second term.

He said this in his congratulatory message to the governor, noting that Ondo State has witnessed some positive developments in the last one year that should be commended by Ondo people irrespective of their political affiliations.

He specifically commended Akeredolu for maintaining peace and security in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Akinruntan, who is chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Committee, said: “Governor Akeredolu deserves commendation from all residents of Ondo State because of his achievements in the last one year.

“He is setting a good foundation for a solid economic development of the state by providing a conducive environment for private businesses to thrive.

“I was happy that his party, APC has endorsed him for the second term and I have no reservations to support him because he is doing his best to provide good governance in Ondo State and particularly the welfare of the workers.

I also plead with all and sundry to join hands with him in his quest to develop the state.”

The monarch also advised the governor to remain focused and not be distracted from achieving his campaign promises to the people of the state.