The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning conditions over the central States of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 40 and 18 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorm would prevail over the southern part of Abuja and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of localised thunderstorm over Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Akure, Iseyin, Ado-Ekiti, Ikom and Portharcourt in the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny condition throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 36 to 39 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The northern region is expected to be under sunny condition with prospects of thunderstorms over some parts of the southern region of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.