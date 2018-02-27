The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has urged the Federal Government to enact laws that would ensure safety of eyes at schools and workplaces to boost productivity and enhance national development.

Dr Njong Onugu, Chairperson, World Glaucoma Week Committee, NOA FCT Chapter, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onugu, who decried the rate of visual impaired patients and blindness in the country, added that the effort would ensure proper eye-care for workers and children in various schools.

She said that such policy would also improve synergy among education, health and sport sectors to ensure optimal productivity of workers and academic excellence.

She explained that the law would give workers opportunity to know the risks associated with too much exposure of the eyes to computers and create precautionary measures to guide against such practices.

According to her, ideally, before children are admitted into any school they are supposed to have their eyes properly examined by a qualified optometrist.

“The examination will help to ascertain if they are challenged with any visual problems or at risk of any eye diseases in future.

“But reverse is the case, as number of children with eye challenges that should have corrected or remedy after proper examination at that level before entering schools are not done due to lack of such legislation,’’ Onugu said.

She said that such lapses had led to the increase in visual burden in the country and had as well affected intellectual capability of the children.

Onugu said that the policy would give opportunities for optometrists to visit schools and workplaces for regular eye check-up, adding that such development would assist to remedy such eye challenge from onset.

“It is important for government to put laws in place so that education, sport and health secretariat will work in synergy to improve productivity of workers and children, among others.

“The eye serves as the window of the body, and without the eye we cannot do anything, so if you cannot see well, you cannot do your job properly both at school, home and work place.

“The eye is organ of vision and good vision is critical and essential to conducting daily living activities.

“It is important for language, and it affects developmental learning, communicating, working, health and quality of life.

“It is very important to take care of our eyesight,” She added.

She, however, blamed the burden of eye diseases and blindness in the country on legislation gap, absence of optometrists at the primary health levels, wards and rural areas.

She also said that most Nigerians are ignorance of eye health, adding that such can contribute to the increase of eye diseases and blindness.

Onugu identified major causes of vision problems as refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, age related as well as computer vision syndrome or digital eye strain.

He said that NOA was committed toward the enactment of legislation on eye safety at workplaces and schools by increasing advocacy visit to the executive and legislative arm of government.

She said that the effort was to ensure that priority attention was given to it.