The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the appointment of Local Government Monitoring Committees for the 16 local government councils in the state.
In a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, said the approval was sequel to the government’s desire to ensure development projects are properly implemented according to specifications.
Gold added that the committees are also to serve as additional platforms for assessing the development needs of the local governments in the state in line with the state government’s desire to ensure a meaningful spread of development projects across the state.
The Secretary to the State Governor congratulated the new committee members and tasked them to work together in the overall interest of the state.
ASA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
1. Busari A. Folorunsho
2. Alh. Shafi Isiaka
3. Alh. Salau A. Garuba
4. Marufu Y. Olaniyi
5. Fatimoh Babatunde
BARUTEN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
6. Alh Mohammed .Y. Aliyu
7. Barr. Ibrahim B. Koto
8. Yahaya A. Galadima
9. Haj. Aiyishatu Abdullahi
10. Idris Salihu
11. Audu K. Ishak
EDU LOCAL GOVERNMENT
12. Audu Thomas
13. Mohammed Saliu
14. Kolo Mohammed Sha’ba
15. Emmanuel Kolo
16. Salimatu Ahmadu
17. Abdulmumini Kawu
EKITI LOCAL GOVERNMENT
18. Raji Abdulganiyu
19. Femi Ajaji
20. Hon. Doyin Fatigun
21. Mrs. Muslimat Zaka
22. Mr. Sunday Adebayo
23. Mr Joseph Dada .O.
IFELODUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
24. Saka Oladimeji
25. Kehinde Soliu
26. Bayo Adetoro
27. Fatai Adeyemi
28. Nike Ayilara
29. David A. Adeleye
ILORIN-EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
30. Alh. S.A Mahmud
31. Alh. Laroki Jimoh
32. Alh. Suleman Alaro
33. Alh. Musa Buhari
34. Alh. Suleiman Musa
35. Hajia Kehinde
ILORIN-SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT
36. Alh. Adams Mohammed
37. Yanusa Jinba
38. Mazuru Ademola
39. Alh. Oyin Mustapha
40. Musa Basanbo
41. Suleiman Alabi
ILORIN WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT
42. Alh. Sulyman Bala .O.
43. Alh. Amusa Alore
44. Alh. Kabir Omodara
45. Hajiya. Funmilayo .M.
46. Kamaldeen Muhammed
47. Saheed Olanrewaju
IREPODUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
48. Hon. Bisi Owolabi
49. Prince Tunde Oyeyipo
50. Olatunji Oladipo
51. Mrs Racheal Adebayo
52. Samsudeen Bada
53. Olumide Ibitoye
ISIN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
54. Awoniyi E.A
55. Mr. John Oladimeji
56. Alhya Memimona Salami
57. Mr. Samuel Adewoye
58. Alh. Saliman Oyedepo
KAIAMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
59. Hon. Umar Mohammed
60. Hon. Salihu Yakub Sidiq
61. Hajia .M. Ramat Dodo
62. Alh. Mohammed Tukur
63. Mohammed Umar
64. Umar Abubakar
MORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT
65. Sanusi .A. Oladimeji
66. Ibraheem Malik
67. Subait Jimoh
68. Raji Raheem
69. Jimoh Alaro
70. Salihu Aweda
OKE ERO LOCAL GOVERNMENT
71. Chief Joseph Adeniyi
72. Alh. Azeez Amuda
73. Mr. Femi Oyinloye
74. Chief Usman Abidoye
75. Unice Ashaolu
OFFA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
76. Alh Azeez Kola Aro
77. Alh. Saliu Adebisi
78. Alh. Lasun Olarinoye
79. Alh. Iyabo Olagunju
80. Ayo Olagunju
81. Taofik Oladipo (Biko)
OYUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
82. Olaegbe Tijani Ayodele
83. Hon. Rauf Aliu
84. S.O Olagunde
85. Jacob Afolayan
86. AlhajaTabiat Bashir
PATIGI LOCAL GOVERNMENT
87. Abdullahi Nma Haruna
88. Aliyu Yunusa
89. Aliyu Legbo Usman
90. Mrs. Gana Wodu
91. Abdullahi Ndako Idris
92. Mohammed Gimba.