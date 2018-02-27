The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the appointment of Local Government Monitoring Committees for the 16 local government councils in the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, said the approval was sequel to the government’s desire to ensure development projects are properly implemented according to specifications.

Gold added that the committees are also to serve as additional platforms for assessing the development needs of the local governments in the state in line with the state government’s desire to ensure a meaningful spread of development projects across the state.

The Secretary to the State Governor congratulated the new committee members and tasked them to work together in the overall interest of the state.

ASA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

1. Busari A. Folorunsho

2. Alh. Shafi Isiaka

3. Alh. Salau A. Garuba

4. Marufu Y. Olaniyi

5. Fatimoh Babatunde

BARUTEN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

6. Alh Mohammed .Y. Aliyu

7. Barr. Ibrahim B. Koto

8. Yahaya A. Galadima

9. Haj. Aiyishatu Abdullahi

10. Idris Salihu

11. Audu K. Ishak

EDU LOCAL GOVERNMENT

12. Audu Thomas

13. Mohammed Saliu

14. Kolo Mohammed Sha’ba

15. Emmanuel Kolo

16. Salimatu Ahmadu

17. Abdulmumini Kawu

EKITI LOCAL GOVERNMENT

18. Raji Abdulganiyu

19. Femi Ajaji

20. Hon. Doyin Fatigun

21. Mrs. Muslimat Zaka

22. Mr. Sunday Adebayo

23. Mr Joseph Dada .O.

IFELODUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

24. Saka Oladimeji

25. Kehinde Soliu

26. Bayo Adetoro

27. Fatai Adeyemi

28. Nike Ayilara

29. David A. Adeleye

ILORIN-EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

30. Alh. S.A Mahmud

31. Alh. Laroki Jimoh

32. Alh. Suleman Alaro

33. Alh. Musa Buhari

34. Alh. Suleiman Musa

35. Hajia Kehinde

ILORIN-SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT

36. Alh. Adams Mohammed

37. Yanusa Jinba

38. Mazuru Ademola

39. Alh. Oyin Mustapha

40. Musa Basanbo

41. Suleiman Alabi

ILORIN WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT

42. Alh. Sulyman Bala .O.

43. Alh. Amusa Alore

44. Alh. Kabir Omodara

45. Hajiya. Funmilayo .M.

46. Kamaldeen Muhammed

47. Saheed Olanrewaju

IREPODUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

48. Hon. Bisi Owolabi

49. Prince Tunde Oyeyipo

50. Olatunji Oladipo

51. Mrs Racheal Adebayo

52. Samsudeen Bada

53. Olumide Ibitoye

ISIN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

54. Awoniyi E.A

55. Mr. John Oladimeji

56. Alhya Memimona Salami

57. Mr. Samuel Adewoye

58. Alh. Saliman Oyedepo

KAIAMA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

59. Hon. Umar Mohammed

60. Hon. Salihu Yakub Sidiq

61. Hajia .M. Ramat Dodo

62. Alh. Mohammed Tukur

63. Mohammed Umar

64. Umar Abubakar

MORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT

65. Sanusi .A. Oladimeji

66. Ibraheem Malik

67. Subait Jimoh

68. Raji Raheem

69. Jimoh Alaro

70. Salihu Aweda

OKE ERO LOCAL GOVERNMENT

71. Chief Joseph Adeniyi

72. Alh. Azeez Amuda

73. Mr. Femi Oyinloye

74. Chief Usman Abidoye

75. Unice Ashaolu

OFFA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

76. Alh Azeez Kola Aro

77. Alh. Saliu Adebisi

78. Alh. Lasun Olarinoye

79. Alh. Iyabo Olagunju

80. Ayo Olagunju

81. Taofik Oladipo (Biko)

OYUN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

82. Olaegbe Tijani Ayodele

83. Hon. Rauf Aliu

84. S.O Olagunde

85. Jacob Afolayan

86. AlhajaTabiat Bashir

PATIGI LOCAL GOVERNMENT

87. Abdullahi Nma Haruna

88. Aliyu Yunusa

89. Aliyu Legbo Usman

90. Mrs. Gana Wodu

91. Abdullahi Ndako Idris

92. Mohammed Gimba.