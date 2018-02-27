The Joint Coalition of Conflict Managers in Nigeria has asked the people in the six north-western states to support the military operation launched to check violence in the region.

The group said the exercise is a right step to bring to an end to the killings in Benue and other states.

Onjejefu Bawa, convener of the group, said the only way the exercise can succeed is if people volunteer information and refrain from making inflammatory comments.

“If the exercise is successful, it will stop to the killings and the displaced would return to their homes,” Bawa said in a statement.

“What is needed from leaders and indeed, every lover of peace in Benue state is the promotion of those things that would contribute to peacebuilding and the resolution of the ongoing conflict.

“Anything to the contrary amounts to sabotage.

“We call on peace-loving people of Benue to cooperate with the military for the success of Excise Cat Race and avoid the temptation of inciting the citizens to cause more violence.

“Our people will also do well by reporting cases of abuse, trespass, and other acts considered as a violation of their fundamental rights to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.”

The exercise was launched following demands by the people for a lasting action to end the killings in the state.