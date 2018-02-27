Gov. Abdufatah Ahmed of Kwara has approved free bus ride for school children in uniform, pregnant women and physically challenged persons under the Maigida Soludero Mass Transit.

The Chief Executive Officer of the state’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Bureau, Mr Segun Soewu, made this known at a news conference in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Soewu said pregnant women and physically challenged would be entitled to the free bus ride throughout the day, while school children could enjoy the free service only in the afternoon when they close.

He explained that Gov. Ahmed gave the directive as part of efforts to bring succour to families and the less privileged.

The MSME Bureau boss added that the mass transit scheme had been offering subsidised intra and inter-city transport service to students and the public since it was launched in June 2017.